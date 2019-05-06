The first all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC begins production; China assembly to commence later this year

Mercedes-Benz has initiated a new era in the company’s legacy which already spans over a century. The production of the first all-electric vehicle badged with the ‘three-pointed star’ has begun as the first Mercedes-Benz EQC rolls off the production line.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the marquee’s first ever all-electric vehicle which is an SUV and is manufactured at the company’s factory in Bremen, Germany. The facility also caters to the production of the conventional C-Class sedan and wagon as well as the GLC and GLC Coupe SUVs. Mercedes-Benz has made huge investments in the pant to ensure that vehicles with a traditional ICE powered cars and electric cars like the EQC can me produced on the very same line. Parent company Daimler claims that the process can be adapted and the production cycle can be tailored according to market demand.

"With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are entering a new era of mobility. It is part of the growing family of all-electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz and combines brand-defining features such as quality, safety and comfort. We offer our customers progressive design and unique ride comfort – and this with a range absolutely suitable for everyday use," states Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales.

Traditionally, automotive assembly includes a process of marrying the body to the mechanical parts like the suspension, power and drivetrains. With the EQC, Mercedes uses a process with the battery pack is installed into the vehicle after the electric motors and the rest of the powertrain systems. This will be called the second marriage. Similar to conventional methods, support arms will raise the battery to the floor of the body of the SUV from below and the automatic bolting of the parts will be carefully monitored by technicians. Daimler will begin assembly of the EQC in China by the end of the year through the Beijing Benz Automotive Co joint venture, while the facility in Bremen will act as the centre of competence for it.

"Flexibility and efficiency are decisive pillars of the strategy in our global production network at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Production of the EQC is perfect proof of this. The staff in Bremen have many years of experience in the production of vehicles with a wide range of drive types. We are building on this know-how in the electric age, too. With the start of production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are turning the switch today - for the electric mobility of the future," says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.