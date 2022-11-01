The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.11 crore

Mechanically, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition shares the powertrain with the xDrive40i and is powered by the 3-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque.

BMW launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition at Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom), on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH. The X6 50 Jahre M edition is limited in number and can only be booked online.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition is available only in Black Sapphire Metallic and M Carbon Black Metallic colour schemes. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition gets a gloss black illuminated kidney grille, 20-inch alloy wheels finished in the orbit grey colour with gloss red M Sport brake callipers, and an M Sport exhaust system.

Mechanically, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition shares the powertrain with the xDrive40i and is powered by the 3-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. The special-edition X6 accelerates from 0-100kmph in 5.5 seconds.

Inspired by the prior BMW Motorsport cars, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition’s front, rear and the hub caps sport additional M badges while BMW’s logo features unique design elements with semicircles in blue, violet, and red. The rear of X6 is accentuated by wide L-shaped LED rear lights. Adding to convenience, the tailgate operates automatically.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition is available in two exterior packages — the Racer’s package which includes black side decals and a rear spoiler and the Motorsports package offers wing mirrors finished in carbon fibre and an alcantara-finished key fob.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition retains most of the features in the regular X6 like leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheels and at the same time it sports a host of updated features including heated and cooled cup holders, ambient lightning, wireless charging and an automatic tailgate, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and infotainment system with Harman Kardon sound system along with Apple CarPlay.