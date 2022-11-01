scorecardresearch

The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.11 crore

Mechanically, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition shares the powertrain with the xDrive40i and is powered by the 3-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque.

Written by syed wahab
The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.11 crore

BMW launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition at Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom), on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH. The X6 50 Jahre M edition is limited in number and can only be booked online.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition is available only in Black Sapphire Metallic and M Carbon Black Metallic colour schemes. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition gets a gloss black illuminated kidney grille, 20-inch alloy wheels finished in the orbit grey colour with gloss red M Sport brake callipers, and an M Sport exhaust system.

Mechanically, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition shares the powertrain with the xDrive40i and is powered by the 3-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. The special-edition X6 accelerates from 0-100kmph in 5.5 seconds.

Also Read

Inspired by the prior BMW Motorsport cars, the X6 50 Jahre M Edition’s front, rear and the hub caps sport additional M badges while BMW’s logo features unique design elements with semicircles in blue, violet, and red. The rear of X6 is accentuated by wide L-shaped LED rear lights. Adding to convenience, the tailgate operates automatically.

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition is available in two exterior packages — the Racer’s package which includes black side decals and a rear spoiler and the Motorsports package offers wing mirrors finished in carbon fibre and an alcantara-finished key fob.

Also Read

The X6 50 Jahre M Edition retains most of the features in the regular X6 like leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheels and at the same time it sports a host of updated features including heated and cooled cup holders, ambient lightning, wireless charging and an automatic tailgate, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and infotainment system with Harman Kardon sound system along with Apple CarPlay.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.