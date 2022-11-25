The BMW 3.0 CSL revealed, limited to only 50 units

Based on the M4’s G82 variant, the new 3.0 CSL pays tribute to the ‘Batmobile’ 3.0 CSL of 1973.

BMW M performance division has revealed the most exclusive 3.0 CSL as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations. Combining a unique design with a puristic performance experience, limited to only 50 units worldwide, the production of all vehicles will take around three months at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany.

Based on the M4’s G82 variant, the new 3.0 CSL pays tribute to the ‘Batmobile’ 3.0 CSL of 1973.

BMW 3.0 CSL engine specifications

A straight-six engine powers the new CSL, BMW’s most powerful road-legal engine in history. It is able to churns out 552bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

The straight six-cylinder engine of the BMW 3.0 CSL possesses the same technological roots as the power unit of the current DTM winning car. Moreover, it comes with an active M differential, adaptive M suspension, and M carbon-ceramic brakes measuring 400x38mm at the front and 380x28mm at the rear.

BMW 3.0 CSL exterior and interior

The new 3.0 CSL’s exterior livery takes the inspiration from the original model, according to the BMW, a total of 22 individual parts are painted in a process specially designed for the BMW 3.0 CSL. The bonnet, boot lid, front and rear aprons, side sills, rear diffuser and rear spoiler are all made from the lightweight material.

It is the firm’s largest series production model with a carbon roof, and it makes extensive use of carbon fibre.

The 3.0 CSL runs on forged light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design, these being 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear. The large rear spoiler boosts downforce and traction to the rear axle, while the fenders are upgraded to better resemble that on the original 3.0 CSL.

Talking about the interior, the 3.0 CSL comes equipped with the carbon bucket seats and a dedicated space for two helmets behind the driver and passenger. As with the exterior paint, Alcantara is used for the seats, steering wheel, and roofliner.