The Blue Circle to host EVConIndia electric vehicle conference on Oct’19

EVConIndia, an electric vehicle conference, hosted by The Blue Circle in collaboration with Avendus Capital along with Hero Electric will be held on October 9th, 2019. Titles as 'Electric Vehicles: Mapping the Indian Terrain and Charting the Course', the attendees to the conference will include subject matter experts, industry leaders, investors, innovators, leading starts-ups, top-government officials along with policy stakeholders who are going to discuss on the future of electric vehicles.

The Chief Guest for the event is going to be Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and

Public Enterprises. “As a precursor to EVConIndia, The Blue Circle conducted a roundtable on ‘Electric Vehicles- How Prepared is India’ where a select group of leading CEOs and CXOs of the EV Industry engaged in a dialogue to cull out points around which a deeper discussion needs to take place. We are sure that EVConIndia will bring well-considered recommendations co-created by the leaders factoring in all the relevant aspects of this intricate ecosystem.” said Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, The Blue Circle.

The EVConIndia's agenda is going to focus on technologies related to electric vehicles, energy generation solutions, battery technologies, charging infrastructure solutions, technical along with resource challenges that electric vehicles manufacturers, component suppliers, and their supply chain are facing. In addition to this, the conference is also going to have a Start-up Accelerator Program which is going to focus on building a start-up ecosystem where select-few companies are going to get the opportunity for raising funds and get incubated.