The Art of Racing in the Rain: Tale of a racing driver from the eyes of a dog called Enzo

The Art of Racing in the Rain – the upcoming film should strike all the right chords. If you're a motoring enthusiast and a dog lover, your heart will weep in endearment. The makers of Marley & Me have come with another dog tale – a dog named Enzo who loves everything about racing and his life gets even better when racing driver Denny Swift adopts him. There's a dog, racing, and fast cars all in one package – what more would you ask for from a film.

The movie has a good star cast too - Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, and best of all Kevin Costner as the voice of Enzo. And it stars several drool-worthy cars like a Porsche 911 GT3 R, BMW M4 GT4 race car and, a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is set for release on 9th August. It might not look like Oscar-winning material and is sure to go on the list of feel-good movies for a lot of us.

Watch The Art of Racing in the Rain trailer below:

The best part of the trailer, besides Enzo and the cars and the racing, are heart-warming words in the voice of Costner. Two highlights for us were - “if a driver can create his own conditions, then the rain is just rain” and “but for now all I want is one more lap - faster Denny, faster.”

The film is based on a book and will involve human emotion and the focus on the golden retriever will only make things better. Watch the trailer and let us know in the comments what other cool cars you spot in the trailer and if you've read the book, tell us what you think of the reel version.