The Alpha Tyre destroyer is here! Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ launching tomorrow!



Mercedes-AMG’s new E-Class AMG is all set to break ground in India tomorrow. Unsurprisingly, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ will be the most powerful, bonkers, tyre eating AMG saloon car ever to leave AMGs Affalterbach facility. Mercedes-Benz India will be launching only the top variant the E63 AMG S 4MATIC+, which makes an eye-watering 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque from its 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. What is interesting for the alpha sedan in the AMG lineup is that it will send power to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox continuing the move away from the traditional rear-wheel drive AMGs’ of the past. This means that instead of just smoking the tyres, the AMG can leverage this power to hit the 100 kmph mark in a claimed 3.4 seconds. This means the 2018 E63 S AMG is quicker than the AMG GT Sports coupe by a significant 0.4 seconds. Mercedes-AMG has limited the E63 S to 250 kmph, although, they will tune it all the way up to 300 kmph if you select the optional AMG Driver’s package.

Traditionally, AMGs are not the sort of car you’d drive if you care about racing line precision. Instead, it’s a tyre-slaying smoke-machine with a penchant for putting a big wide grin on the driver’s face. In line with the global mandate of going green, AMG has equipped the E63s with cylinder deactivation. This adds a bit of sensibility into a ravaging sea of madness that is a 612 hp 4-door sedan. In contrast, if lap times are not your concern and you're looking to invest some of that “extra” money in a set of new tyres, AMG has you covered there too. Switch the E63 S to “drift mode” and the 9-Speed DCT will send all the power to the rear wheels. In the interest of full disclosure, we suggest that you order the new set of tyres before you go wagging the E63S’ tail about like a happy dog. Cosmetically, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is visibly more muscular and features a new grille, bonnet, bumpers, beefier wheel arches, and 20-inch matte grey alloys.

If you’re one of those people for whom all of this still isn't enough, Mercedes-AMG will sell you the AMG sports suspension, an electronically-controlled differential lock, dynamic engine mounts, and carbon ceramic brake discs for a “small” fee over and above the floor price. All considered, this AMG is likely to make a very strong case for itself in comparison to the recently launched BMW M5. We will be driving the new 2018 E63S AMG at the Buddh International Circuit tomorrow, so watch out for our full coverage of the launch and the drive on our page and our YouTube channel!