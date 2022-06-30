The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s safety check

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new Brezza which starts from ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new Brezza which starts from ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. In this article, we have explained the safety features of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

In line with the recent developments and the government’s strong stance on the car safety standards, the new Brezza is claimed to have taken the safety factor seriously. The current-generation Brezza is believed to be Maruti’s safest car with already a 4-star global NCAP rating.

The new version comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, an electronic stability program (ESP) with hill hold assist as standard across all variants, systems, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, and over 20+ safety features.

Packed with safety, experts indicate that the new Brezza avatar might go a step further and achieve a 5-star rating from the global NCAP crash ratings.

With an enhanced safety quotient, the SUV gets a 360-degree parking camera with an immersive view of the driving space and enables them to make more informed decisions, while parking or maneuvering the vehicle at tight spots.

The SUV also comes with the segment-first coloured head-up display that will allow customers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by displaying vital information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other important notifications in a way that does not disturb the attention of the driver from the road.

The feature-packed new Brezza has a wireless charging dock that also features a device-left alert system. The advanced system has a built-in safety feature that helps to safeguard the phones from overheating

Built on Suzuki’s signature TECT platform, the SUV uses high tensile steel, leading to enhanced overall vehicle safety.

The city-bred SUV can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 18 300.