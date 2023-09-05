The 2025 Mini Countryman electric breaks cover at the 2023 IAA

It is the first vehicle with a level 2 assistance system that facilitates semi-automated driving.

The first all-electric Mini Countryman made its debut at the 2023 IAA auto show. It is the first vehicle with a level 2 assistance system that facilitates semi-automated driving. Mini Countryman is spacious and made for everyday use.



For the Mini enthusiasts, it is being offered in two performance levels. Mini Countryman E is claimed to produce an output of 150 kW/204 hp and a torque of 250 Nm. The Mini Countryman SE ALL 4 with 230 kW/313 hp and 494 Hm torque.

The new Mini exterior design

Rear of the Mini Countryman

The new electrified third-generation model is the largest in the Mini family. The brand combines the classic urban character of Mini with technology. On the exterior, it looks upright and minimalist while styling the adventurous look of a compact crossover vehicle. Mini design features a grown body with a short bonnet but a long wheelbase and large wheels.



The all-electric Mini gets a new octagonal front grille. The chrome elements from the front headlights have been deleted bringing the front section into focus.

The new Mini interior design

The dashboard comes without a display behind the steering wheel giving a view to the front. All the information is shown on the head-up display. The rear seats come with an increased shoulder width of 2.5 cm. The boot space has a capacity of 460-litre.

The new Mini Countryman: available in four trims

This third-gen model is being offered in four trims namely the essential trim, Classic trim, favoured trim and the John Cooper Works (JCW). the essential trim is characterised by a reduced overall appearance. The classic trim focuses on the interior while the favoured trim gives expressive details on the exterior. Lastly, the John Cooper Works (JCW) trim emphasizes the sporty outlook by giving a distinctive front and rear design.

The new Mini Countryman will feature a round-shaped OLED display set adding some versatile functionality. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 170 km/h. The battery has an energy capacity of 66.45 kWh.