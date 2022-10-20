The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: The poor man’s Porsche?

With the standard 7-speed manual transmission, the 911 Carrera T claims to sprint 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. With the 8-speed PDK, the same takes 3.8 seconds.

Porsche is branching out and adding the 911 Carrera T variant to its 911 model line with an intention to offer a comparatively ‘affordable’, and performance-minded model focused on driver engagement. The letter T in the name stands for ‘Touring’. The 2023 911 Carrera T is offered with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard. If required, the rear seat is available as a no-cost option. The 911 T is around 45kgs lighter than the standard 911 Carrera and has a 10mm reduced ride height as well.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: Fast, less furious

In the company lineup, the 2023 911 Carrera T is positioned between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S. It draws power via a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine from the 911 Carrera producing 379 hp and 447 of peak torque. The T variant gets the mechanical limited slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) that is standard on the 911 Carrera S but omitted from the 911 Carrera. On top of that, the 911 Carrera T also comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package and PASM Sport Suspension.

With the standard seven-speed manual transmission, the 911 Carrera T claims to sprint 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. With the help of the no-cost eight-speed PDK, the 0-100 kmph sprint time is reduced to 3.8 seconds. However, the top track speed is electronically controlled at 291 kmph regardless of the transmission choice.

Also Read All electric Rolls-Royce Spectre makes world debut

The 2023 911 Carrera T gets a GT sport steering wheel, sport exhaust system and four-way sport seats plus as standard. In Addition to the deletion of the rear seats and the reduced sound deadening, the 911 Carrera T is also fitted with thinner glass and a smaller, more compact battery.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera Interior: Colour me rich

The 2023 911 T’s interior is a mix of dark grey, matte black and glossy black accents. It gets standard front seats with four basic adjustments but can be upgraded to add 18-way adjustments. Porsche also includes a package that adds stitched upholstery, 911 logos on the headrests, and seat belts in gray or green shade. The costs of these extra’s is not revealed yet.

One cool thing about the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is that; although it already offers around 13 body paint options, it’s the first one that can be customized with the company’s cool Paint to Sample program. That means a buyer gets additional 110 paint options.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T will be sold in the United States by spring 2023 at a price of Rs. 96.4 lakhs, ($116,600).