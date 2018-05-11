Tesla’s Roadster’s interiors teased: Elon Musk’s new drop-top baby looks gorgeous!

Elon Musk owned Tesla might be facing all kinds of criticism lately but the company seems to have answered the investors well with the launch of a new brand film that showcases the interiors of the Tesla Roadster and also highlights Tesla's biggest achievements right from the Giga factory to Tesla semi trucks. Elon Musk calls this as a “quarterly all-hands video” in which the company showcases a recap of everything it did in under two minutes.

Tesla Roadster interiors revealed

Tesla Roadster was unveiled by Musk in November 2017 and this new teaser video now showcases its interiors. Just after about 1-minute mark, Tesla Roadster's simple yet futuristic design emerges. Tesla Roadster gets an oval-shaped steering wheel and large central touchscreen infotainment system. Tesla had previously confirmed that the screen will feature colourful animation when the Roadster reaches full power. Tesla Roadster accelerates even faster than a Formula 1 car. All thanks to this, the new Tesla Roadster will be able to cover a quarter mile in just 8.9 seconds. Top speed, Musk claims, will be over 400 kmph crossing into the territory of one of the fastest cars on the planet like Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Agera.

Also read: Tesla’s Roadster is a convertible that accelerates faster than an F1 car

Tesla's new video starts off with some shots of Tesla’s factories and also shows a glimpse of a covered Tesla vehicle at the 15th-second mark (image below). This is the Tesla's mystery car and might be called as the Tesla Model Y that is likely to debut next year. However, it’s a bit low to the ground indicating it could be something else after all Elon Musk likes to surprise the world.

Tesla's new mystery car

Tesla Roadster will make its market debut in 2020 as Musk had said during the unveiling.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Other top highlights of the video include horses running near the Gigafactory in Nevada and a blackeTesla Model 3 driving through the production facility. what looks like a large empty parking garage. The video also showcases Tesla semi truck and Tesla Model 3 drifting around the snow. Tesla definitely does not require to spend on advertisements, such videos and Musk's tweets get the internet buzzing.