Tesla tequila launched in a lightning bolt bottle: Elon Musk’s April fool’s joke gone real

Teslaquila or Tesla Tequila was launched on 5 November, and is described on its product page as “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves.”

The Boring Company flamethrowers or actually launching a car into space – these are some of the things Tesla boss Elon Musk has come up with besides the company’s core work. But it is this wacky thought process that also landed a rocket on a small podium in the sea. But sometimes, it just goes so off the charts – like Tesla shorts, for example. Are the fans complaining though? No, they aren’t. So, Musk has now gone to turn what he once joked about in one of his tweets into reality. Teslaquila is actually here.

The idea was first spoken of in a tweet Musk put out on April Fools’ Day in 2018, in which he joked that Tesla had gone “completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it. Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquila’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks”.

A fan responded to his tweet, writing: “Teslaquila. Please make this happen.” Days later, Musk posted a photo of a bottle of tequila with a label reading ‘Teslaquila’ on Instagram. After six months, Tesla filed for an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark ‘Teslaquila’.

The Tesla tequila was launched on 5th November with the product page describing it as ‘an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila’.

The product page states that the tequila has been aged for 15 months in French oak barrels before being decanted into 750 ml lightning bolt bottles carrying a price tag of $250 (approximately Rs 18,500). Deliveries will begin in the US sometime in ‘late 2020’.

