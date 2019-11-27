Tesla and Ford engage in twitter battle over pick-up truck tug of war video: Here’s what went down

At the global premiere of Tesla’s new all-electric pick-up truck, while most paid attention to the shatter-proof windows on the truck… shattering after being impacted by a metal ball during the demonstration. There was another battle that was brewing. Included in the launch presentation, Tesla showed a video of the new Cybertruck in a tug-of-war with a Ford F-150 where the Tesla easily pulled away the F-150 and won the battle.

At the time everyone was in awe, however, closer inspection of the footage has revealed that the test may not be entirely scientific rendering it a pointless test. Which is why in the macho world of pick-up trucks, a battle on twitter has begun with back and forth between the Tesla’s Elon Musk and Ford Motor Company vice president Sunny Madra.

Musk first tweeted the video saying "Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill"

Then went on to say on his official twitter handle "Better than a Ford F-150, faster than a Porsche 911,”

To which Madra tweeted to Musk challenging him to a fair battle. "Hey @Elon, send us a Cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you," Madra tweeted.

And Musk responded, "Bring it on,”.

All the touch talk was focused on the video that showed the Tesla Cybertruck, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive vehicle pulling up-hill what seems to be a lower-spec rear-wheel driven Ford F-150. Additionally, the video showed that the Tesla Cybertruck had a head start in the battle and the rear-wheel-driven F-150 had no load on the deck to aide traction.

Currently, Elon Musk claims that its Cybertruck has 2,50,000 bookings, but how long would those 2,50,000 people have to wait to receive the final production model of the truck is an unanswered question, with some claiming that deliveries will commence in 2021.

Whether we will ever see the apples-to-apples comparison between the Tesla Cybertruck and an equivalent version of the Ford F-150 pick-up truck is also something that remains to be seen, but we await the results very eagerly.