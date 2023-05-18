Tesla teases two EVs: Most affordable model in works

Tesla to foray into the mass-market segment with two new affordable electric vehicles.

Tesla teased two EVs at its recently concluded 2023 annual shareholder’s meeting. The world’s largest EV maker’s CEO, Elon Musk stated that the company is already working on two new vehicles and has also confirmed that the Cybertruck deliveries will begin this year.

Tesla: Two new mass-market models

Musk briefly mentioned that Tesla is already working on new products. “I just want to emphasize that we are actually building a new product,” said Musk at the conference in Austin. He added, “Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry.”

The first image teaser shows a side profile of a vehicle that could be a crossover or a hatchback. It comes across as more compact than the current entry-level Model 3. The other vehicle looks like a van or an MPV. Tesla is aiming to increase its sales figures with these two new affordable EVs. Musk said, “… we’ll probably make in excess of 5 million units per year of these two models combined.”

Tesla: Cybertruck deliveries to start soon

After a delay, Musk confirms that the Cybertruck deliveries will begin later this year. He explains that Cybertruck’s radical design caused the delay as Tesla couldn’t use the traditional manufacturing process for this vehicle. Musk said, “The company had to invent a set of manufacturing techniques in order to build an exoskeleton car instead of an endoskeleton car.” The deliveries are expected to take place later this year. Musk said, “The product if anything, is better than the expectations.”

