Tesla Roadster SpaceX’s 10 rocket thrusters could even allow a Tesla to fly! Here’s how

Tesla Roadster hasn't been launched yet and the claims that company's boss Elon Musk has made for it have already made jaws drop around the world - with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of under two seconds. When we were still reeling this in, Musk said last year in November that the Roadster's 1.9 seconds of sprint time was slow and then went on to promise a faster version. Now, he's tweeted another eye-popping claim saying that Tesla Roadster will come with an optional SpaceX package that could even "allow it to fly".

The electric car manufacturer has said that SpaceX technology can be used to make the Roadster accelerate even faster. Musk started a conversation on Twitter saying that the next-generation will have an optional SpaceX package that will include 10 rocket thrusters which will be “arranged seamlessly around (the) car.”

Musk further elaborated that the thrusters would “dramatically” improve acceleration, braking, and cornering, so much that the Roadster will be able "to fly" - a reaffirmation of his previous statement referring to the vehicle having the capability to fly “short hops.”

SpaceX chief Musk noted that Tesla would be using SpaceX’s Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel (COPV), a container consisting of a thin, non-structural liner wrapped with a structural fiber composite. COPVs are designed to hold a fluid under pressure and are used by SpaceX’s first-stage rocket boosters during re-entry and landing.

Also read: Bike crashes could soon be history thanks to this rocket technology from Bosch: Here’s how they will work!

Use of rocket thrusters for improving a car's performance sounds like science fiction, but tiny COPVs may be feasible on technical terms. We'll only find out when the concept is actually carried out. The automobile industry is mulling on using thrusters for improving performance. Just recently, we reported on a motorcycle thruster concept that would help improve stability. Click the link above to read all about it.