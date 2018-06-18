Tesla Roadster SpaceX to include rocket boosters! Elon Musk says it could fly too

Tesla's Roadster might be a few years away from an official launch in 2020, but that won’t stop Tesla’s thought-leader and CEO Elon Musk from adding, literally, out of this world features on it. Just days after rolling out the first Tesla Model 3 Performance, Elon Musk has announced the Roadster will also get a SpaceX inspired option package, and if you’re expecting this to mean a carbon fibre tub built with Space grade carbon fibre, you probably don’t know Musk very well. When Musk tweeted earlier that he was considering putting aerospace grade thrusters on his upcoming Roadster, one was really unsure as to whether it would, in reality, be possible. Musk, however, seems to have no doubts that this Rocket powered roadster will come to life and might also be able to fly, although the practical Roadster SpaceX customer (whoever those people are) will need to know that the thrusters will cost them the rear seats.

For those of you who are yet unfamiliar with the Tesla’s ‘SpaceX Option Package’ for the 2020 Tesla Roadster. This package will include 10 small rocket thrusters arranged “seamlessly’ around the vehicle. The thrusters will use ultra high-pressure air housed in composite-looking air tanks which are immediately replenished through air pumps powered by the battery pack. The purpose of these thrusters is for dramatic improvements in performance. And if all that sounds like Hyperbole, Musk ended up his tweet saying that it might even fly.

Now if you’re not one for flying or having pressurised rocket canisters a few inches from your backside, the Roadster already has an impressive features list that includes 1000 Nm of torque, that will propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 1.9 seconds, with the drop-top Roadster vanquishing the quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, and it will be practical too with almost 1000 kms of range on offer per charge. Tesla has announced that test-drives for the Roadster will start next year with deliveries starting early in 2020. Although it is unclear whether the standard roadster will also be flanked by the SpaceX Package at the same time.

Image Courtesy: Tesla-Tuner