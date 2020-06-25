0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds! Acceleration on Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thrusters could look like this

Expected in 2022, Tesla Roadster will have a claimed 0-92 km/h sprint time of 1.9 seconds, but Elon Musk says that this figure will be achievable in the car with 'base specs'. One with SpaceX thrusters will be quicker.

During the unveiling of the Tesla Roadster, it was said that it would be able to do 0-96 km/h in 1.9 seconds. While that made jaws drop, Elon Musk went on to say that this would be achievable from its base variant and that a quicker version would take an even shorter sprint time with the help of SpaceX thrusters. Many look at these insane specs as a fantasy for the current status of technology but then, this was followed by Musk stating that the cold air thrusters would make it to production. Now, CGI artist Slave Popovsky has created an impressive render of what acceleration of 0-96 km/h would look like.

In Tesla Roadster news most recently, Musk said that it will be “like full-on James Bond” and that the thruster will be concealed behind the licence plate. But what will that look like? Watch Popovsky’s render below for a little perspective.

This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 – 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualised in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E — ıʞsʌodoԀ ǝʌɐlS (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020

Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster ambitions have been delayed as the manufacturer is currently prioritising the Tesla Cybertruck. He recently hinted that the new Tesla electric hypercar won’t be seen until 2022.

The render of the insane acceleration may not be very accurate but it is worth sharing. You can see the car jump a bit off the line. The render is done on a public road but this feature, if made available on the production model, could possibly be reserved for something like a drag strip.

