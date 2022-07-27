Tesla pulls the plug on lifetime connectivity subscription

Standard connectivity is now included with Tesla’s new orders for just eight years, after that owners are required to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee.

Buyers placing orders for new Tesla models will no longer receive free Standard Connectivity for the lifetime of their vehicle, which was earlier offered as a freebie for all users. July 20th was the cutoff date for free lifetime connectivity. Tesla will continue to offer connected features free for vehicles purchased between January 9, 2020, and for the lifetime of the vehicle.

All Tesla vehicles come with Standard Connectivity and this feature was available at no additional cost, for eight years from the first day the vehicle was delivered or the first day it is put into service (for example used as a demonstrator or service vehicle), whichever comes first. If you are purchasing a used vehicle, you will be notified of how long your vehicle will include access to Standard Connectivity.

As the navigation system is very crucial for all Tesla’s vehicles and as the infotainment system doesn’t support either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, a customer has to opt for the subscribed services.

Buyers may opt for the Premium Connectivity service from the company that offers many additional features to their infotainment system. The premium package includes features like voice commands, Live Traffic Visualisation, Sentry Mode’s View Live Camera, Video Streaming, Satellite-View Maps, Karaoke, Music Streaming and Internet Browser.However, it is an upright subscription either for a monthly or annual setup, with its price varying on the duration. The public may opt for the $99 (around Rs 8,000) annually subscription or go for the 1-month deal for $9.99.