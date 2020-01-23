Tesla Model X split in half as Nissan GT-R slams into it: Tesla driver walks out unharmed

It is highly unfortunate coming across such incidents but the Tesla Model X involved in the crash has had its ability to keep its occupants safe highlighted. A speeding Nissan GT-R which jumped a traffic signal blindsided a Model X at Hallandale Beach, Florida and the impact was so harsh that the electric SUV pretty much split in half. Some bystanders have said that it is miraculous the driver of the Model X walked out unscathed.

The driver of the Tesla Model X Jose Diaz told 7News Miami in a telephone interview that the GT-R came so fast that he never even saw and that he just felt the impact. Eyewitnesses have said they saw a GT-R speeding through the intersection while the traffic signal was red before running into the rear section of the SUV.

Photo: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

“I went over to help the guy in the white car, because the car had a lot of smoke, and I thought it was going to blow. He came out unscathed, and he was kissing the floor. It was a little blood coming from his nose, and he said, ‘Oh, I just wanna see my girl,’” said Tony Peart, a witness who approached to help the Tesla driver seconds after the wreck.

Tesla Model X has been praised for its safety features, especially the fact that it was virtually impossible to roll it over in high-speed crash tests. Conventional SUVs are susceptible to rolling over since they have a high centre of gravity, but the Model X with its low-mounted skateboard design battery pack remains composed even in high-speed crash owing to its lower centre of gravity.

All active and passive safety features seem to have worked well and there was no fire either. In fact, the occupants of both cars got out of the incident without any life-threatening injuries. The driver of the GT-R although will be booked for his actions.