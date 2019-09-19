Tesla Model S beats Porsche Taycan by 20 seconds on Germany’s toughest track, sort of

Tesla Model S' visit to the Nurburgring may have just given it a reason to bear a smug face. After all, it beat Porsche's first ever electric car Taycan by a massive 20 seconds. But the victory didn't come easy, in fact, it took a whole lot of changes for it to carry out this feat. According to a Road & Track report, Nurburgring experts say that the two Model S cars that did laps of the circuit are nothing like one of them Teslas you can buy at a showroom.

The record-setting Tesla Model S underwent a serious weight loss regime and hence was the interior was fully gutted, except of course, a seat for the driver and harnesses. Hmm, we wonder if it had dark-tinted windows for a reason.

Besides losing weight, it could also have a whole new drivetrain - a three-motor high-performance at that. So, it perhaps had one motor each powering the rear wheels and one for the front axle. Nicknamed 'Plaid', the high-performance drivetrain could be available in Model S, Model X, and Roadster starting next year.

That was about the powertrain, so what else was different? It was running on big, wide aftermarket wheels wrapped with new tyres - Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport RS track-oriented street-legal tyres to be precise. These were introduced just this year and are not available on any Tesla car.

The Nurburgring friendly Tesla Model S prototypes also had add-on fender flares to cover the new big wheels. Brakes were also upgraded to something used on a top-spec supercar. There were aerodynamic upgrades like a rear Gurney flap. The Model S was in fact heavily modified, but then the gap in lap times between the Taycan and it was giant. Neither Tesla, nor Porsche has commented on the Model S lap times.

Tesla isn't just after the Taycan though, Tesla boss Elon Musk had tweeted earlier that Tesla Roadster would beat all records - electric or petrol on the Nürburgring Nordshschleife.