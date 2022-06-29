scorecardresearch

Tesla Model 3 rival Hyundai Ioniq 6 design revealed

Hyundai Ioniq 6 design details revealed. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be launched later this year in the US to compete with Tesla, the leading US electric carmaker.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 6 EV, which draws inspiration from the Prophecy EV Concept, based on the E-GMP architecture that underpins the soon-to-launch Ioniq 5 EV and the recently-launched Kia EV6. Dubbed the ‘electric streamliner’, the South Korean carmaker plans to aim squarely at Tesla to become a leading electric carmaker.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6’s design features a swooping roofline with a sculpted hood and an arched beltline. Adding to the design are sweptback headlights, narrow grilles with large air dams, a ducktail spoiler at the rear, and cameras in the place of mirrors. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV gets a drag coefficient of 0.21, thanks to its design.

SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center says, “The Ioniq 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics. The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the Ioniq 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers a personalised place for all.”

Not many details have been released by Hyundai about the electric motor, but the Ioniq 6 could likely get the 77.4kWh battery pack with one or two motors, helping achieve a range of 400 km on a full charge.

Inside, Hyundai claims to have chosen the minimalistic approach with the dash with the use of sustainable materials. It gets ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel, two 12.0-inch screens similar to the Ioniq 5 and the EV6, and will get safety features in the form of multiple airbags, cameras, and ADAS.

