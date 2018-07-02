This letter by Elon Musk to all Tesla employees is a must read!

Tesla has met a promise it made itself of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars in a week with the final unit rolling out on Sunday morning. The electric car manufacturer had been under a lot of pressure to the delivery of the Model 3, which several analysts have said is crucial to Tesla's entry into the mainstream auto industry. The company chief Elon Musk knows the benefit of this achievement and expressed gratitude to his entire team via an e-mail, in which he mentions that Tesla has finally become "a real car company".

Tesla had reportedly missed production targets of Model 3 and hence profitability. However, the company rolled out a total of 7,000 cars last week. Musk worded a communication for all employees at Tesla, thanking them for their hard work.

From: Elon Musk

To: Everybody

Subj. 7000

Jul. 1, 12:37 PM

We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor.

The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible.

Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked.

Not only did we factory gate over 5000 Model 3’s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7000 vehicle week!

What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6k/week for Model 3 next month.

I think we just became a real car company …

Thank you for your hard work and dedication,

Elon

Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car in the company's lineup and hence is expected to be more of a mass-market product that should sell on a larger scale. This would also help Tesla attain profitability and Musk fulfill his dream of wide-spread use of electric vehicles.

Tesla Model 3 starts at $35,000 (approximately Rs 24 lakh) in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid-2017. The Model 3 is claimed to deliver 496 km of range between charges.