Tesla Model 3 dual-motor deliveries in July: At Rs 53 lakh, is it still a car for the masses?

Over the years, Elon Musk has developed the unique talent of getting people excited just by letting out a little information out. There’s good reason for it too, over the years, he had consistently delivered on almost every insane thing he has said. Including launching a new electric Tesla into space, for reasons that we are yet able to discern. Now after months of teasing us about the first mass-produced Tesla, the Model 3. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to answer questions on the Tesla Model while in the midst of testing the Model 3’s configuration and set up.

Elon Musk slowly revealed more and more details on the upcoming Model 3, including talking about a dual motor version of the Model 3 that will feature A/C Induction motor up-front. The same configuration that has been run on previous Teslas such as the Model S and the Model X. There will also be a partial permanent magnet motor powering the back wheels. This motor powering the rears is likely unchanged from the current Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3. This model will then essentially be an AWD drive, adding to the Model 3’s impressive feature list. He also divulged that the Performance versions would be outfitted with the best drive units and “get double the burn-in.”

The performance Model 3 -- also dual-motor and all-wheel-drive -- will have a 310-mile range, and accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. For $78,000 excluding an autopilot option, customers can push the vehicle to a top speed of 155 miles per hour, Musk said on Twitter.

The cost is about the same as a BMW M3, “but 15 percent quicker and with better handling,” Musk said.

Now, this impressive feature list does come at a strong price, what started as a 35,000$ car for the people, has now burgeoned into almost twice the original target price. Musk unveiled specifications for a faster and more powerful version of the Model 3 in a series of tweets over the weekend. It will cost $78,000, more than double the $35,000 base-model starting price discussed in the run-up before the electric car’s deliveries started last year. What’s strange even for $78,000 Tesla will not be including the Autopilot driver-assist feature.

What this means is the increasingly tech-laden Model 3 configurations are planned steps to move the Model 3 out of the mass-market and position it in what Musk himself calls the realm of luxury cars. In the meanwhile watch, this video of the features on the Model 3.

