Tesla Model 3 catches fire after crashing into a parked truck in Moscow

Late Saturday, a driver on a motorway in Moscow crashed into a parked two truck with his Tesla Model 3. The Model 3 electric car caught fire after colliding with the parked heavy vehicle which the driver failed to spot while driving. Reuters reports that in a video published on REN TV website, the driver, Alexei Tretyakov was asked if he was using Tesla’s autonomous driving ‘Autopilot’ feature, where he confirmed that the autopilot was on, while he did have his hands on the steering wheel.

Tretyakov said he was travelling at around 100kmph, in accordance with the permissible limit of the road. Footage of the incident showed the car driving in the left-hand lane of Moscow’s ring road which is also called the MKAD when the vehicle crashed on its left side into the stationary heavy vehicle which he failed to notice that was parked by a safety fence that separates the carriageway from oncoming traffic. The footage of the incident showed the car engulfed in flames with thick black smoke. Tow small explosions were reported which occurred within a few seconds of each other and only the metal frame of the vehicle remained.

The driver, Tretyakov suffered a broken leg, while his two children, whom he was travelling with, suffered bruises and a concussion, but all escaped from the vehicle safely but were taken to hospital. There has been no official comment on the incident from the manufacturer of the vehicle as yet, however, a thorough investigation is likely to follow.

In recent news, electric vehicles which are under the spotlight globally, have been reported to catch fire after crashes. This is usually down to the lithium-ion battery packs which get damaged or punctured in the crash that are usually the major causes of EVs catching fire. However, battery manufacturing companies are currently developing better battery technology that will not only make them safer but also deliver better real-world performance.

