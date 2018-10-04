Tesla Model 3 beats Toyota Corolla sales in the US: What this means for Electric Vehicles

New reports are emerging that suggest the shocking revelation that the Tesla Model 3 has officially been outselling the Toyota Corolla in the United States for the month of September. If this doesn’t sound like a big deal to you, trust us, it is, and how! In the US, the Toyota Corolla is perhaps the benchmark in executive sedans, and mind you do much better numbers than even the Prius. This is why when numbers come in that Tesla sold 22,250 Model 3s in September, beating the one-month sales record for electric vehicles, and outselling the Model S sedan and the Model X combined(that sold 3,750 and 3,975 units respectively) we sit up and take a closer look. Compare Tesla Model 3 number to the Toyota Corolla in the same month that did 20,797 sales in totality (an all-time low for the model) and you begin to feel like this is the beginning of a trend.

If these numbers are to be believed, this sales is a significant improvement for Tesla over August sales, which were also believed to be a record for the company, reportedly breaching the 20,000 Model 3 sales for the first time to become the fifth-bestselling passenger vehicle in America. To put that in perspective, total sales for Tesla in this quarter is 80,000 vehicles, of which, 53,000 were reported to be Tesla Model 3s. Now, this could be largely attributed to a an increase in Tesla’s production capacity by 30 per cent once Panasonic (Tesla’s battery supplier) completes its upgrades to battery pack assembly lines at the Nevada "Gigafactory". If this goes through market projection suggest that the Model 3 could touch 29,000 units of sales by the end of the year.

Its been a bumpy year at Tesla, with CEO Elon Musk stepping down from his role as chairman of the board as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in addition to a 20 million dollar fine. The news of the sales spike would be just the right thing at the right time to remind Tesla that they are on the right track.

Source: InsideEVs.com