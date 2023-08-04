Tesla faces lawsuit in California over false EV range claims

Tesla is facing multiple lawsuits that range from violation of privacy of its customers to safety of its Autopilot system.

Tough times loom ahead for Tesla as three of its electric cars’ owners have filed a lawsuit against the American automaker. The owners have filed a proposed class action against the carmaker at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing it of falsely advertising the estimated driving ranges of its electric vehicles.

The lawsuit is said to be follow-up to an investigative article published by Reuters last week, which found that the company had been exaggerating the range estimates of its EVs for years. The report accuses Tesla of creating a “Diversion Team” in Nevada to cancel as many range-related appointments as possible after becoming inundated with owner complaints.

Tesla advertised false range claims

According to the report, Tesla devised an algorithm a decade ago for its in-dash range metre that would show drivers highly optimistic projections for the distance the car could travel on a full battery. Moreover, the source even claimed that these directives came from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

It hasn’t been verified yet whether Tesla still uses these algorithms to boost range estimates. Neither Tesla nor Elon Musk have made any responses on these allegations posted on the article. Further, the lawsuit filed by the Tesla car owners at the California Court alleges that the company breached vehicle warranties and engaged in fraud and unfair competition.

The three plaintiffs of the lawsuit, cite occasions when their Teslas didn’t achieve close to their advertised ranges and said they had complained to the company without success. One of the complainants, James Porter, a Petaluma, California-based Model Y owner, said in the lawsuit that on one trip he lost approximately 182 miles (293 km) of range despite only driving 92 miles (148 km).

The lawsuit aims to represent all customers in California who purchased Tesla electric cars including Model 3, Model S, Model Y, and Model X; and seek unspecified damages. Tesla also faces lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny over its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” technology and its claims about the safety of those systems.

Earlier in April this year, a California Tesla owner also filed a proposed consumer class action against the company alleging that Tesla employees had shared on an internal messaging system sensitive images and videos captured by cars’ cameras. The lawsuit accuses Tesla of violating the privacy of its customers but the company denied those allegations.

(With inputs from Reuters)