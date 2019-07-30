Tesla electric cars will be able to stream YouTube and Netflix, says Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk just recently said on Twitter that the electric car company would launch in India by the end of this year or in 2020. And now, Mr Musk has taken to Twitter again to make another announcement concerning in-car entertainment. A lot of households these days do not use cable television anymore, and why would they? All you need is a good internet connection and you can stream movies, TV shows, even live sports matches. Elon Musk, it seems, understands that streaming content has become rather a very integral part of people's lives and hence he wants to bring it to his electric cars.

Tesla owners will soon be able to stream YouTube and Netflix in their cars, according to Musk's latest tweet, but they'll only do it while stationary. He said that the feature may be available in August and "not more than a few months" if it doesn't roll out next month.

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — e^???????? (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

Musk says that it is an "amazingly immersive, cinematic feel" due to the comfortable seats and surround sound audio and that it has an "old school drive-in movie experience."

Also read: Porsche Taycan: First-ever all-electric Porsche to launch in India this year

One of the major objectives in Tesla's agenda is to make its cars capable of self-driving, so eventually owners will be able to stream content while moving as well. "When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Musk confirmed again on Twitter that the electric car company will make its entry in India by end of this year or definitely by 2020. In a recent interaction with the students from IIT Madras, the Tesla CEO said the car may run on the bumpy Indian roads in 2020. The Avishkar Hyperloop team from IIT Madras participated in the finals of “SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2019”, a global competition organized by the American aerospace manufacturer and space Transportation Company, on July 21.