Tesla to roll out electric ATV & dirt bikes but road bikes too dangerous, says Elon Musk

Responding to a tweet from a Tesla owners' club which inquired about the electric ATV which was showcased with the Cybertruck during its unveiling, Musk said: "We’ll aim to have it come out same time as truck. Two seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun! Electric dirt bikes would be cool too. We won’t do road bikes, as too dangerous. I was hit by a truck & almost died on one when I was 17."

So, the production for the Cybertruck is beginning in late 2021 and the Tri-Motor AWD in 2022. If Mr Musk means business in his tweet, we should an electric Tesla ATV to write about in the next year or two.

Speaking of tweets, Musk had written in July this year that Tesla would be in India by year-end or the next. He also said the same thing during an interaction with IIT Madras students the same month. Musk has blamed the government’s policies for giving up on his India dreams and also blamed the FDI norms for the delay in the electric car maker’s entry into the Indian market. “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately,” Musk had tweeted previously. Time will tell if we'll have Tesla cars retailing in India anytime soon.

In the meantime, here's some trivia on Tesla Cybertruck. It will come in three variants with the cheapest one with a single motor and rear-wheel-drive priced at $39,900 (approximately Rs 28.62 lakh). It'll have a towing capacity of about 3400 kg and a claimed range of 400 km. The middle variant will come with two motors, an all-wheel-drive, towing capacity of over 4530 kg, a range of 480 km, and a price tag of $49,900 (approximately Rs 35.8 lakh). For more, click the link above.