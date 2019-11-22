Watch: Tesla hurled a metal ball at Cybertruck’s ‘shatterproof’ glass window – and it broke

We weren't there to be able to vouch for it but there would've been a synchronised gasp and then an awkward silence in the audience during Tesla Cybertruck's unveiling. The global electric car sensation today rolled out a pickup truck that looks like it's just arrived in the past through a hole in the time-space continuum. It uses futuristic material too, including shatterproof 'armor' glass which, as the name suggests, shouldn't shatter. Or, so Tesla thought.

Things were going quite well and the audience was enthralled by the promises Tesla Cybertruck makes with its enormous driving range, blistering 0-100 km/h time, and a price tag that didn't sound so big for something that looks so top-notch.

Glass window: *Is made of glass* Solid steel ball: “I’m about to end this mans whole career”#Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/5cqj21yqek — Mason (@masonmaelstrom) November 22, 2019

But then Tesla went a step ahead, right through the edge of the cliff. As a demonstration of the shatterproof glass, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen first put the glass to a sledgehammer test which it withstood but then he hurled a steel ball at the Cybertruck's window. Guess what happened. There is no better way of saying this – it shattered.

“Oh my f---ing god,” Musk said when the window broke. “Maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk said after the ball cracked the glass. So they tried again. A second test broke a second window.

Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck unveiled: 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 800 km range & future-ready design

But we're talking about Elon Musk, the man known of course for Tesla and for pulling off giant presentations like these. He finished the conference standing in front of the Cybertruck with broken windows and laughed it off, saying: “(they'll) fix it in post”. Fans are not demoralised by this and in all honestly, it wasn't a full production unit.

Tesla has been talking about an all-electric pickup truck for a long time and now that it is finally here, the excitement prevails with or without a glass-shattering press conference. It'll come in three variants with the base model with a single motor carrying a price tag of $39,900 (approximately Rs 28.62 lakh). It may look like Origami on wheels but considering that the top-three best-selling cars in the US are pickup trucks, an electric one could surely catch on when it rolls out in the market in 2021.