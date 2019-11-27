Tesla Cybertruck gets 2,50,000 orders in 5 days: Why the pickup seemingly designed by a kid is a massive hit!

Despite being surrounded by a lot of criticism, Tesla's Cybertruck is turning out to be a massive hit. The all-electric pick-up truck has achieved 2,50,000 orders in just 5 days of its unveiling, Elon Musk confirmed through a tweet. Tesla opened preorders for the Cybertruck immediately after its unveiling and the company allowed the potential buyers to book the said vehicle by depositing a fully refundable amount of $100 in comparison to the $1,000 deposit that it used to charge for the Model 3 electric sedans in the year 2016. Tesla has plans to start the manufacturing of its Cybertruck late in the year 2021. Three years ago, Tesla received 3,25,000 orders for the Model 3 all-electric sedan in the first week of bookings.

That said, the Cybertruck could turn out to be a rival in this aspect with two days still left for a week. Tesla's Cybertruck truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets with prices starting at $39,900. However, the Cybertruck soon got into controversies as the 'armoured glass' shattered during a demonstration at the unveiling event. Also, many don't like the design of the Cybertruck and to us, it actually seems to have been designed by a kid. Needless to say, despite all of that, achieving such an impressive number is no less than a feat.

Tesla Cybertruck has been unveiled in three versions. Earlier, when the company received 1,46,000 orders for the vehicle, Elon Musk stated that 42 percent of the orders were made for dual-motor version while 41 percent bookings came in for tri-motor model. The remaining 17 percent of orders were made for the single motor version. The Cybertruck can be driven up to a maximum range of 800 km. Also, the range-topping model with three electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system has a towing capacity of 6350 kg. A sprint from 0 to 100 kmph on the same model can be done in just 3 seconds.