Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck unveiled: 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 800 km range & future-ready design

Tesla Cybertruck was recently unveiled to an audience collecting their jaws from the floor. Look at it! Concept cars were supposed to be this wacky. Won't be long before it is featured in a sci-fi movie based in the post-apocalyptic era. During the unveiling, Tesla showed off the flatbed at the rear by putting an electric ATV (all-terrain vehicle) on it and the fact that the truck is made of cold-rolled steel, armoured glass, and has adaptive air suspension. But even so, with its fancy look and performance specs, the price tag isn't all that big.

Tesla Cybertruck will come in three variants with the cheapest one with a single motor and rear-wheel-drive priced at $39,900 (approximately Rs 28.62 lakh). It'll have a towing capacity of about 3400 kg and a claimed range of 400 km. The middle variant will come with two motors, an all-wheel-drive, towing capacity of over 4530 kg, a range of 480 km, and a price tag of $49,900 (approximately Rs 35.8 lakh).

The top trim of the Tesla Cybertruck will come with three electric motors, an all-wheel-drive system, a towing capacity of about 6350 kg, and a battery range of 800 km. It'll retail at $69,900 (approximately Rs 50.15 lakh).

During the unveiling, Elon Musk showed a video of the Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 off the line. Musk said that the 'tri-motor' version does 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, while the single motor version will do it in 6.5 seconds.

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck will begin in late 2021 and in late 2022 for the Tri-Motor AWD. Tesla has also invited potential customers to put down a deposit of $100.

While it has been spoken of several times before, but there is so far no confirmation whether Tesla will enter the Indian market or when. Elon Musk tweeted earlier in August that the electric car company will make its entry in India by end of this year or definitely by 2020. However, there had so far not been any word on the beginning of a formal process for it.

In related news though, India is planning to offer 324 companies including Tesla Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc incentives to set up factories in the South Asian nation in a bid to capitalise from the trade war between China and the US, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The government proposes to provide the manufacturers land to set up a factory along with power, water, and road access, according to a draft of the document prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Invest India.