Dubai Police tweets its desire for a Tesla Cybertruck: Likely to become a part of its fleet in 2020

Tesla recently revealed its all-electric pick-up truck which they called the ’Cybertruck’! The Dubai Police issued a tweet of the boxy electric vehicle with its official authoritarian livery suggesting that they have put in a request for the vehicle ongoing their extensive fleet of supercars. Just for reference, the Dubai Police vehicle fleet already included vehicles like a Bugatti Veyron, BMW i8, Aston Martin One-77, a few Ferraris like the LaFerrari and the F12, a Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8, Ford Mustang, in addition to a G63 AMG and many more.

The Dubai Police on twitter posted an image of the Tesla Cybertruck in white with their signature “Dubai police” green graphics with the text saying “2020 Dubai Police - #CyberTruck”.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

Tesla showcased its new vehicle, the Cybertruck which is a purpose-built electric vehicle which is designed to be taken off-road, wrapped in what Tesla claims is a futuristic designed body. The argument over that is still ongoing. Tesla class that the Cybertruck will be offered with a variant which will be good for 800kms on a single charge. Tesla will offer the Cybertruck as single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive and the top of the line three-motor all-wheel-drive.

The Cybertruck is capable of tying a maximum capacity of 6,350kgs and can also accelerate from 0-100kmph in around 3.0 seconds thanks to the instant torque from the electric motors.

Currently, Tesla’s Elon Musk in undergoing a Twitter Battle with Sunny Madra, Vice President at Ford after Musk tweeted a video of what seems to be an unfair tug-of-war comparison between the Cybertruck and a lower spec Ford F-150. Madra challenged Musk to a proper apples-to-apple comparison to which Musk responded with “Bring it on” Whether Musk will bring it is what the world wants to see.