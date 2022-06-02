Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff to return to office or leave

The email said that everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. “If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” it said.

Ironically enough, I write this from the comfort of my home with a freshly hand-whipped coffee and a slight chill down my spine.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night that has surfaced on Twitter. The email said that everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. “If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” it said.

One of Elon Musk’s Twitter followers posted another email that Musk apparently sent to executives asking them to work in the office for at least 40 hours per week or depart Tesla.

In response to this tweet Musk said that they should pretend to work somewhere else, making Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to the office for employees.

In May 2020, Musk reopened a Tesla factory in Fremont, against the county’s lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to Alameda County data obtained by legal information site Plainsite, Tesla reported 440 cases at the factory from May to December 2020,

Many companies have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, while many big ones like Alphabet Inc’s Google are team ‘in-person interactions’ among colleagues.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted in March that Twitter offices would be reopening but employees could still work from home if they preferred.