Tesla cars to play Bach’s classic music to protect themselves and will also get a Dog Mode!

What makes Tesla more interesting in our minds more than we intended to let it be? The tweets that are sent out by co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. He is, after all, a man who shot a Tesla Roadster into space to check payload delivery of his rocket built by a rocket company he owns. And now, Tesla has another chance to show off its over-the-air software updating system. Musk tweeted about the two upcoming modes - Sentry and Dog. While one is for the welfare of the car, the other is for the comfort of our canine friends.

Musk responded to a user complaint about his brother-in-law's Tesla being broken into twice in one month. Tesla boss explained in the recent tweet that the eight cameras on board new Tesla cars will act as eight security guards. If someone gets too close to a car - if it's another motorist hitting it in the car park or a thug trying to break in - the system will record footage and trigger an alarm.

All of this sounds very interesting but what's to come is even more so. Once the alarm is set off, Tesla cars will play Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. Not familiar? You will be once you hear it. You're sure to have heard this in some Hollywood film. And Musk doesn't stop there, he added that the system will occasionally play the heavy metal version of it. Not sure if he was kidding about it but we sure do hope that he wasn't.

Moving over to the other mode - the Dog Mode. This too finds its roots in customer feedback on Twitter. Tesla owner Josh Atchley spoke of this mode on Twitter in October 2018. He asked Musk if Tesla could include a feature that allows owners to keep the radio and air-conditioning on even if the car isn't running so they can safely leave their dogs in the cabin.

There have been several cases in the US where a car owner leaves a dog in a hot car cabin and a passerby is forced to break the glass to rescue the dog. To prevent this, Atchley added that the car's display screen - which is massive in Teslas - should display a message that reads "I'm fine, my owner will be right back." To this, Musk had said yes.

Tesla car owners with models built since October 2016 will be able to update their cars with the Sentry and Dog modes. Tesla has not made a statement yet whether these two modes will cost extra but the company has previously extended improved features over-the-air without any extra charges.