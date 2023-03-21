Tesla cars put up a light show for Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu; Elon Musk reacts

The video took place in New Jersey, U.S and reacting to the clip, Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented red heart emojis

A video showing Tesla cars performing a light show to the music of the latest Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has surfaced online on Twitter. That’s not all, it has gathered the attention of Tesla and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. The short clip was shared by official Twitter handle of RRR movie that showed 150 Tesla cars and their owners position them as ‘RRR’ and sync to the song.

The video took place in New Jersey, U.S and reacting to the clip, Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented red heart emojis. The official handle of RRR movie also responded to the tweet saying, “We PAID out love to @elonmusk”.

The tweet was reshared by the official account of Tesla saying “Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights,” and it has gathered over 20 lakh views (2.2 million).

Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey !



Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show…:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKRfTZdvLK — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ was the first Telugu song to be nominated and to win in the Original song category of the 75th Oscars. The song is composed by M. M. Keeravani, lyrics by Chandrabose and recorded by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for the soundtrack album of the 2022 Indian film RRR. It has become a global anthem and the country is proud!