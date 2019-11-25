Tesla bags 1,46,000 orders for its Cybertruck in just two days of unveil, here’s why!

Tesla's Cybertruck soon got into controversies as soon as it was unveiled. However, that didn't stop this radical looking vehicle from getting popular and receiving some serious business. Elon Musk recently tweeted that the Cybertruck has bagged 1,46,000 orders in just a couple of days of its unveiling. Musk also tweeted that out of total orders received, 42 percent orders were made for the dual-motor iteration while 41 percent were made for the tri-motor iteration. The remaining 17 percent orders are for the single motor iteration. Tesla's Cybertruck holds some decent off-roading capabilities and can be driven for a maximum range of 800 km.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

The said vehicle is now available for sale in three versions. The single motor rear-wheel-drive version of the truck offers a maximum range of 400 km and has a towing capacity of 3400kg. 0 to 100 kmph comes in 6.5 seconds for this one. Next up is the dual electric motor version that delivers a range of 482 km and has a better towing capacity at over 4500kg with a 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Last but surely not the least, the range-topping model gets three electric motors with an all-wheel-drive system. This one is good for 800 km of range and can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds. The towing capacity is the maximum on this one at 6350kg.

While the Tesla Cybertruck does look promising, it ended up surrounded by controversies. During its unveiling event, when the company's lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen was demonstrating the strength of the 'unbreakable' glass on the vehicle by throwing a solid metal ball on it, the glass broke to everyone's surprise. Also, there are many out there who don't like the design of the Cybertruck at all. Price of the electric vehicle starts at $39,900 (approximately Rs 28.62 lakh).

