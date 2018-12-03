Tesco and Volkswagen join hands for EV charging network in the UK: Benefits explained

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco and German car maker Volkswagen have joined hands to develop an electric vehicle charging network in the UK. Under the alliance, Tesco and Volkswagen roll out over 2,400 electric vehicle charging bays across 600 Tesco stores in the next three years. Electric cars and other vehicles using alternative fuels account for about 6 percent of sales in Britain and are the fastest growing part of the market, rising 22 percent so far this year, helped by government schemes supporting them. The charging bays will be installed by Pod Point, which has installed over 2,500 publicly available charge bays at locations including retailers, service stations and transport hubs. Pod Point said the Tesco/Volkswagen deal would lead to a 14 percent increase in the number of public charge bays in Britain.

Customers will be able to charge electric cars using a normal 7kW charger for free or a rapid 50 kW charger for a cost in line with the market rate. Tesco said the initiative builds on its commitment to using 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. A lot of buzz has been happening around the electric vehicle space for years now and the same has now reached India. With the Government of India's 2030 EV mission, leading auto manufacturers in the country too, have started taking the electric vehicle mantra quite seriously.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has started the testing of its first electric car. The company had flagged off as many as 50 prototypes of the EV and these can be seen near Gurugram. Coming back to the Tesco-Volkswagen joint venture, the alliance will definitely help the EV customers and help in changing the perception regarding ownership of electric vehicles as lack of charging infrastructure is currently seen as one of the major drawbacks when it comes to owning an EV.

