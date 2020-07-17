Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Taking notice of some ambiguities regarding car registration number plates, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has issued a notification to clarify the colour of the alpha numerals and the background of vehicle plates.

Image for representational purpose only

The Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways has issued a fresh notice to clarify colour of text and background for licence number plates on various categories of vehicles to do away with any ambiguities on the subject. The notification clarifies that a temporary car registration number is to be displayed in red alpha numerals on yellow background. The ministry maintains the notification has been issued to enable clarity and that no new rules have been added or modified.

The registration plates of battery-operated vehicles will continue to display alpha numerals in yellow colour on a green background. Vehicles in possession of dealers will have to display alpha numerals in white on a red background.

The notification is “to rectify the anomalies in the chapter on ‘The assignment of registration mark on vehicles for various States and Union Territories at a glimpse’ through tabulation of items so that it clearly enunciates the colour of the alpha numerals and the background of the registration plate of different class and category of vehicles,” the ministry said.

Also read: Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

The ministry further states that it was noticed that the amendment in the chapter ‘The assignment of registration mark on vehicles for various States and Union Territories at a glimpse’ inserted vide S.O. 444(E), dated the 12th of June 1989, was left out. This had caused certain ambiguities and hence the new notification has been issued for providing clarity.

While it has been mentioned before, it needs to be reiterated that no new regulations with regards to vehicle registration number plates have been announced by the ministry. The notification is merely to make rules clearer. The use of temporary number stickers and ‘A/F’ stickers are still illegal as they have been.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.