Technologies in place to introduce electric vehicles if market demands: TKM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker is going to continue selling diesel models in India post the implementation of the BS-6 emission regulations. The stricter emission regulations which come in effect starting April 1 next year will see Toyota upgrade its fleet of BS-4 oil-burners as it believes that the demand for oil-burners will exist despite the substantial increase in the prices due to the upgradation. "We still see demand for diesel variants and will continue to manufacture them till we have the future technology setting in," TKM Vice-Chairman Shekar Viswanathan told PTI.

He further added that TKM has already invested in a plant that is capable of manufacturing BS-6 compliant diesel engines with the idea of 'Make in India' in mind. Based on Toyota's total vehicle sales which comprise of its popular models such as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, the company's current diesel to petrol ratio stands at 82:18. On the other hand, considering only the passenger car segment, the petrol-diesel ratio is close to 50:50. While Toyota has confirmed its plans to continue selling diesel engines post the BS-6 implementation, major auto manufacturers in India have already decided to not to do the same. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India has already announced phasing out of diesel cars from its portfolio with effect from next year. Similarly, Tata Motors is also contemplating phasing out small diesel cars.

The company, which is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group, said it has the technologies in place for various kind of electric vehicles (EV) which it can introduce depending upon the market requirements. When asked if there is a possibility to see some of the company's global EVs making their way into the Indian market, Viswanathan said Toyota has the core electrification technologies that enable it to develop and introduce various types of electrified vehicles such as hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles.

"However, the speed of market launch differs greatly depending on the country, region, road environment, energy situation and other factors," he added. The company is closely monitoring customer needs and regulatory trends as well as continuing to devote all its efforts to the development of key technologies such as the batteries that power hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and electrified vehicles, Viswanathan said. He, however, declined to comment regarding specific product introduction plans for the country. Viswanathan said the company will keep rooting for hybrid vehicles despite the government favouring only EVs in the country. "If the government encourages hybrids or self-charging EVs, it would augur well for the pure EV sector given the commonality of parts," he added. Toyota globally strives to reduce vehicle CO2 emissions by 90 per cent in comparison with 2010 levels by 2050.