Skoda Vision IN teaser video showcases brand’s Kia Seltos rival: Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda is going to showcase the Vision IN SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. The concept will be based on the MQB AO IN platform and is going to spawn a compact SUV for Skoda as well as Volkswagen which will compete against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Ahead of the official unveiling of the Vision IN SUV concept, Skoda has now released a teaser video of the same on its YouTube channel. The video showcases various interior and exterior details of this upcoming SUV.

Going by the teaser, the Skoda Vision IN comes with an aggressive front fascia. It comes with Skoda's signature butterfly grille up-front. This is flanked by twin-chamber LED headlamps. In addition to this, the bumper design is very sharp and this, along with the faux skid-plates, give the front of the concept a very dominating stance. The rest of the exterior design of the Vision IN is equally flamboyant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cabin of the Skoda Vision IN comes with a very modern design. It gets a virtual cockpit instrument cluster along with a large central touchscreen in addition to multi-layered dashboard design. The concept comes with orange colour highlights while the rest of the cabin remains primarily black in colour with silver highlights.

The production-ready version of the Skoda Vision IN will be a five-seater SUV. It will get features such as LEd headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, electric sunroof among other creature comforts.

The Vision IN SUV will be available only with petrol engine options. The engine line-up is likely to include a 1.0-litre, turbocharged and a 1.5-litre TSI unit. Transmission options are likely to include manual as well as automatic options. The production version of the Skoda Vision IN will be the first product to be launched under the VW Group's India 2.0 strategy.