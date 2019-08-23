Teaser Alert! Hyundai to showcase ’45’ all-electric concept at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai will be bringing multiple exciting models at the coming 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and one of those will be the '45' all-electric concept that the brand has teased very recently. Looking at the teaser, it looks like Hyundai has tried to blend in the past and the future. Well, the reason being, Hyundai's '45' electric concept takes inspiration from the company's first-ever model from the 1970s. Moreover, the 45 will hint at the company's focus on the direction of electric mobility in the future. According to Hyundai, the '45' is a milestone when it comes to the company's future EV designs.

Hyundai says that the new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions. Technical details and other information regarding the 45 remains a mystery as of now. Expect the vehicle to come with a generous range and a decent top speed to keep up with the competition.

As the vehicle is inspired by the 1970s Hyundai, expect it to get a retro design language while offering some modern tech. The Hyundai '45' all-electric concept car is set to be showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show starting 10th September in Hall number 11. But before you get your hopes too high, let us tell you that the automaker has not announced as yet any plans of bringing the production version of the '45' to the market. Nonetheless, with the future going all-electric, we expect some fireworks from Hyundai at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Expect some more automakers to take the wraps off some exciting EVs and we hope to see some of those making their way to India.

