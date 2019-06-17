Tata Tigor XMA and XZA+ automatic variants launched: Prices start at Rs 6.39 lakh

The Tata Tigor XMA and XZA+ automatic version and has announced the prices to be Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The two new trims offered will come with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which develops 85hp which will now come mated to a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox.

The Tigor XZA+ trim features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with 15-inch allow wheels, auto-fold ORVMs with integrated LED indicators, projector headlamps. The TIgor is available in six colours: blue, silver, brown, red, white, and grey. The Tigor also comes equipped with safety features some of which are mandatory as regulated by the government. The list includes dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors, speed-dependent automatic door locking and engine immobilizer. With the introduction of the AMT automatic in the Tigor, the anti-stall and crawl functions would be welcomed for drivers who commute in stop & go traffic.

S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said that in a constant effort to maintain growth momentum for their products, the company continuously introduces advanced technologies, fill white spaces and offer exciting product interventions to meet the growing aspirations of their customers. This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening its automatic portfolio.

The Tigor is also offered with a 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine which develops 69hp and 140Nm of torque. The diesel will only come with a 5-speed manual, as the automatic version is not on offer.