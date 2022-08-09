Tata Tigor XM iCNG variant launched with a starting pice of Rs 7.39 lakh

Currently, more than 75 percent of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio.

India’s automotive brand Tata Motors, launched the Tigor XM iCNG variant at a starting price tag of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom price, Delhi). Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced its iCNG range of vehicles, which received positive reviews from Indian customers, many customers are switching to CNG because of the iCNG range of products.

The company said its iCNG technology is based on four pillars of the company – iconic safety, Intelligent technology, Incredible performance and impressive features. The introduction of Tata Tigor XM iCNG will further strengthen Tata Motors product portfolio in the country

Tigor XM iCNG is the entry-level trim and will be offered with a couple of convenience and safety features such as Harman Infotainment System having 4 speakers, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors amongst others. Along with that the new sub-compact entry- level sedan will be seen in 4 colour options- Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red

According to its powertrain specifications, the car is powered by a 3 cyl 1.3 Litre BS 6 engine, which on petrol mode is capable to produce 84bhp and 113 Nm of torque while on CNG mode it produces 73bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The company claimed fuel economy for the Tata Tigor in petrol mode at 19.27 kmpl and in the CNG mode at 26.49 km/kg.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75 percent of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio.

The BS6 Tigor comes equipped with a single petrol engine option – 1.2-litre. The petrol unit generates 83bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT. In terms of Global NCAP rating Tata Tigor is awarded 4-star in safety.