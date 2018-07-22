Tata Tigor JTP edition spied testing: Launch, expected price and other details

The upcoming Tata Tigor JTP edition has been spied testing in India recently. In the images issued by Rushlane, the test mule can be seen wearing slight camouflage and the majority of the exterior is visible in the pictures. As one can see in the snaps, the new Tata Tigor JTP edition will come with a sportier styling and hence, it will not be just about a performance upgrade under the hood. The Tata Tigor JTP was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018 and the car is being jointly developed by Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives based in Coimbatore. Talking specifically about the exteriors, one can see air vents on the hood along with smoked out headlamps that give a bolder appeal. The alloy wheels are also new and these look significantly different than the ones on the regular model.

Tata Tigor JTP edition front

The new Tata Tigor JTP edition might also get a JTP badging like the one we saw on the concept car at the biennial event. The interiors of the car are not visible in the spy images but the cabin is also expected to get a premium treatment. These might include contrast stitching and revised upholstery. The cabin is also expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system with multiple connectivity options and supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Tigor JTP edition rear

The new Tata Tigor JTP edition will source power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that runs the Nexon. The power output of the engine is 108 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 150 Nm. The transmission will be a five-speed manual unit. The upcoming Tata Tigor JTP edition is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. For obvious reasons, the car will be priced slightly higher than the standard model. More details expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Rushlane