Tata Tigor EVs to be deployed in Mumbai in partnership with Aaron Travels

Tata Motors today announced its partnership with Aaron Travels to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EV) in Mumbai. Aaron Travels will begin its efforts in inculcating e-mobility in providing service to its clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over today to Aaron Travels officials, at Sudarshan Motors dealership, Kalyan, Mumbai.

“We are delighted to partner with Aaron Travels, in their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet running across Mumbai. This is our very first fleet order for the city and we hope that our customers enjoy the benefits of travelling in EVs. We are committed to sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards offering green mobility solutions for customers,” Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, E-Mobility Business, Tata Motors said.

“We are excited to begin our e-mobility journey with Tata Motors as our partner and to be the first very fleet operators to offer Tigor EVs in Mumbai. The inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us better fulfill the growing eco-friendly aspirations of our customers,” Aldrin Lewis, Owner, Aaron Travels, said.

In January this year, Tata Motors announced its plans on collaborating with the technology giant, Capgemini for supplying the tech company with Tigor EVs. This was the company’s second venture after supplying the Tigor EVs to the government-owned organization, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

These electric vehicles by Tata will be used by the tech giant for internal transportation throughout its campuses located in major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.