Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: India’s two electric sedans compared in range, charging time, top speed

Tata Motors has recently launched India's most affordable electric car in the form of Tigor EV. The new model comes with an extended range to minimize range anxiety worries for the customers. With its launch, the Tata Tigor EV goes up against the likes of the Mahindra eVerito that is India's first electric sedan. The two electric cars are available in India for private as well as commercial buyers. Here is how the two compete against each other in various aspects like charging time, driving range, top speed and more. We have also compared the dimensions and boot space of the two electric cars here in order to give you an idea of which one is bigger and offers better convenience.

Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: Driving Range and Top Speed

As discussed earlier, Tata Tigor EV has been launched recently with an extended range. The new model claims a certified driving range of 213 km. On the other hand, Mahindra eVerito offers a driving range of 110 km. That said, the Tigor EV beats the eVerito by a good margin km when it comes to the range. On the other hand, talking of the top speed, the Tata Tigor EV can reach 80 kmph. The Mahindra eVerito offers a top speed of 86 kmph which is slightly higher than the Tata Tigor EV.

Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: Charging Time

Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra eVerito both support fast charging to offer convenience to the buyers. In case of normal charging, the battery on Tata Tigor EV takes 11.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. With the help of 15kW fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 2 hours. Similarly, the battery on Mahindra e-Verito takes 8 hours 45 minutes to charge completely with normal charging. On the other hand, fast charging brings the time to just 1 hour 45 minutes while charging the battery from 0 to 80 percent.

Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: Motor, Power, Torque & Gearbox

Tata Tigor EV and the Mahindra eVerito, both use a 72V 3-phase AC induction motor. In case of Tigor EV, the electric motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30kW (equivalent to 40hp) and 105Nm. On the other hand, the electric motor on Mahindra eVerito produces a maximum power output of 30.5kW (equivalent to 41hp) along with a peak torque of 91Nm. Both cars get a single-speed transmission system.

Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: Dimensions

Speaking of how both these electric cars measure, the Tata Tigor EV has overall body dimensions of 3992mm x 1677mm x 1537mm (LxWxH). On the other hand, the Mahindra eVerito measures 4247mm x 1740mm x 1540mm (LxWxH). That said, the EVerito takes the lead here as it is taller, longer and wider than the Tigor EV. However, the Tigor EV has a better ground clearance at 176mm compared to eVerito's 172mm. Talking of wheelbase, eVerito is again ahead of the Tigor EV with 2630mm compared to Tata's wheelbase of 2450mm. The boot space of the Mahindra eVerito is almost double compared to the Tigor EVs. While eVerito has a 510-litre boot space, Tata Tigor EV has just 255 litres of space for your luggage.

Tata Tigor EV vs Mahindra eVerito: Price

Tata Tigor EV is currently the most affordable electric car in India for commercial buyers with prices starting at Rs 9.44 lakh (with Govt subsidies). For private buyers, the prices start at Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Mahindra eVerito D2 and D4 variants, that are available for commercial buyers can be yours for respective prices of Rs 10.11 lakh and Rs 10.37 lakh. The D6 variant, which is available for private buyers is priced at Rs 10.47 lakh. Prices mentioned for Mahindra eVerito are ex-showroom, Delhi.