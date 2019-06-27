Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive

The Tata Tigor EV has now been launched in India and will be available in the XM and XT trim levels priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi Including TCS and Govt. FAME Incentive).

The Tigor EV is currently available for fleet operators and the FAME subsidy in only applicable for vehicles used for Public Transport or those registered for commercial purposes. The Tigor EV has received a government incentive of Rs 1.62 lakh under the FAME India Scheme Phase-II.

Tata’s first all-electric vehicle the Tigor EV will be offered in Xm and XT variants and include three exterior colour options – white, silver and blue. It will come equip with basic safety equipment like dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, over speeding alarm and more to comply with the new safety norms that will come into effect from July 1.

The Tigor EV comes with a 16.2kWh battery pack that generates 41hp and 105Nm of torque to send it to the front wheels through a 72V, 3-phase AC induction electric motor with direct drive, bypassing the need for a transmission. Tata Motors claims that the Tigor EV is capable of 142km driving range. Charging the Tigor EV can be done via a standard AC wall socket which will take 6 hours to charge up to 80%. A DC 15kW fast charger will be able to provide similar results in 90 minutes as claimed by the manufacturer.