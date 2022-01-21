Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price, specs, mileage comparison

The new Tata Tigor CNG has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.69 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against its arch-rival, Hyundai Aura CNG? Find out here!

Written by Shakti Nath Jha

Tata Motors recently marked its entry into the bi-fuel segment of cars with the launch of the new Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG. Tata Tigor is now the only sedan in India that is available with three different powertrains, namely petrol, bi-fuel CNG, and electric version. But, how does the Tigor’s CNG version fare against its arch-rival, Hyundai Aura CNG, on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG. 

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engine Specs 

SpecificationTigor CNGAura CNG
Engine 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol
Power72 hp68 hp
Torque95 Nm95 Nm
Gearbox5-speed manual5-speed manual

The new Tata Tigor CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai Aura CNG, on the other hand, gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 68 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The CNG versions of both these cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Mileage

SpecificationTigor CNG Aura CNG
Mileage26.49 km/kg28 km/kg
CNG Tank Capacity60 litres65 litres

Tata Tigor CNG’s ARAI-certified mileage is rated at 26.49 km/kg while the Hyundai Aura claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 28 km/kg. Also, the CNG versions of the Tigor and Aura have a tank capacity of 60 litres and 65 litres respectively.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Dimensions 

DimensionsTigor CNGAura CNG
Length3993 mm3995 mm
Width1677 mm1680 mm
Height1532 mm1520 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2450 mm
Boot Space205 litresN.A.
Ground Clearance165 mmN.A.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price

Model NameTigor CNGAura CNG
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakhRs 7.74 lakh

Tata Motors is offering the Tigor CNG in three variants, including its top-spec XZ+ variant. The prices of the new 2022 Tata Tigor CNG range between Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai Aura CNG, on the other hand, is offered in a sole base-spec variant and is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, ex-showroom. Which sub-compact CNG sedan will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

