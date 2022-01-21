Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price, specs, mileage comparison

The new Tata Tigor CNG has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.69 lakh, ex-showroom. But, how does it fare against its arch-rival, Hyundai Aura CNG? Find out here!

Tata Motors recently marked its entry into the bi-fuel segment of cars with the launch of the new Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG. Tata Tigor is now the only sedan in India that is available with three different powertrains, namely petrol, bi-fuel CNG, and electric version. But, how does the Tigor’s CNG version fare against its arch-rival, Hyundai Aura CNG, on paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Engine Specs

Specification Tigor CNG Aura CNG Engine 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol 1.2-litre, bi-fuel petrol Power 72 hp 68 hp Torque 95 Nm 95 Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

The new Tata Tigor CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai Aura CNG, on the other hand, gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 68 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The CNG versions of both these cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Mileage

Specification Tigor CNG Aura CNG Mileage 26.49 km/kg 28 km/kg CNG Tank Capacity 60 litres 65 litres

Tata Tigor CNG’s ARAI-certified mileage is rated at 26.49 km/kg while the Hyundai Aura claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 28 km/kg. Also, the CNG versions of the Tigor and Aura have a tank capacity of 60 litres and 65 litres respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Dimensions

Dimensions Tigor CNG Aura CNG Length 3993 mm 3995 mm Width 1677 mm 1680 mm Height 1532 mm 1520 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm Boot Space 205 litres N.A. Ground Clearance 165 mm N.A.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price

Model Name Tigor CNG Aura CNG Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh

Tata Motors is offering the Tigor CNG in three variants, including its top-spec XZ+ variant. The prices of the new 2022 Tata Tigor CNG range between Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.41 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai Aura CNG, on the other hand, is offered in a sole base-spec variant and is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, ex-showroom. Which sub-compact CNG sedan will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.