Tata Tigor Buzz edition launched at a price of Rs 5.68 lakh: What you get for Rs 12,000 more

The new Tata Tigor Buzz edition has been launched in India after wide circulation of its spy shots and teasers on the web. The new special edition model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5.68 lakh for the petrol version while the diesel variant will set you back by Rs 6.57 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Tata Tigor Buzz special edition has been launched to celebrate one year of Tigor in India. The new Tata Tigor Buzz special edition is based on the XT variant and will be available across all dealerships in India from today. The new Tata Tigor Buzz edition is mainly about cosmetic changes and has multiple highlights that make it a sporty offering. The car gets a glossy black roof and the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) also get the same treatment. The Tata Tigor Buzz edition also gets dual tone wheel cover with red inserts and a similar treatment has been offered to the front grille as well. On the inside, the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition gets Berry Red air vent rings along with premium full fabric seats in order to provide a more upmarket appeal.

Watch our Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Volkswagen Ameo comparison review video here:

Speaking on the launch of Tata Tigor Buzz edition, S. N. Barman, Head, Marketing, Sales and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors we have always focused on catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals. The TIGOR BUZZ limited edition is a true reflection of our legacy of creating something unexpected and setting new trends. The TIGOR comes with a youthful mixture of design, style and attitude. Marking a successful year today, with robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth. We look forward to the TIGOR BUZZ to be a step ahead towards extending this growth and customer satisfaction”.

Tata Tigor Buzz edition interiors

Last year, Tata Motors launched the Tiago Wizz edition and this time around, the Tigor gets a sporty visual makeover. With the launch of the new special edition model, the Tiago will appeal to customers prioritising design while buying a car and should add some numbers to the overall sales.