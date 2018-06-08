Tata Tigor Buzz edition coming soon: What to expect on the new special edition model

Tata Motors is set to launch a new special edition of Tigor that will be called Tata Tigor Buzz. Images of the new Tata Tigor Buzz have been doing rounds on the web, courtesy Zigwheels. The new Tata Tigor Buzz edition brings to table the cosmetic updates that the company has implemented in order to make the Tigor a more desirable offering. The new Buzz edition will feature a gloss black sunroof and the outside rear view mirrors are also gloss black finished. The front grille now gets red accents and you can find these on the wheel covers too. The special edition model gets a Buzz logo on the bootlid. It is not just the exteriors where the changes are limited to.

The cabin of the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition also get red highlights around the air conditioning vents and the seats are also expected to get red stitching. The new Tata Tigor Buzz will come based on the XT variant that sits in the middle of the variant line up. In terms of safety, the Tata Tigor XT receives safety features like rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) and dual airbags and these will be carried forward on the Buzz edition as well.

The new Tata Tigor Buzz special edition will be available for sale in a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.3-litre Revotorq diesel engine options. While the petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 85 bhp and 114 Nm, the diesel motor makes out 70 horses and 140 Nm.

Tata Tigor has been selling in comparatively lesser numbers when compared to the Tiago hatchback. The arrival of the Buzz edition will surely step up the desirability of the compact sedan and it will be interesting to see what impact does the new Buzz edition brings to sales numbers for Tata Motors. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer soon!

