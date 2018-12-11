Tata Tiago XZ+ launched at Rs 5.57 lakh: New Infotainment, Projector Headlamps and alloys for Santro rival!

Tata Motors has launched a new top-trim version of the Tata Tiago the XZ+ at a starting price of Rs 5.57 lakh ex-showroom. The launch of the mid-mid-life (not a typo) semi-facelift is presumably to help the Tata Tiago better take on the likes of the recently launched Hyundai Santro. The Tata Tiago XZ+ will also get two new exclusive colour options Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue. To add additional value -- visually -- the Tata Tiago now also gets a dual-tone exterior option that includes a blacked-out roof and a rear spoiler. The new variant also comes with new 15-inch alloy wheels that made their debut on the new Tata Tigor. Chrome has also been added, albeit tastefully, with accents on the tailgate and body-side mouldings as standard in this variant. Projector headlamps as on JTP and the Tigor.

Tata Tiago XZ+ Interiors: The new infotainment with the bonus of Android Auto, and climate control add some aesthetic value to the cabin aside from function!

Interior touchups are also included with a new 7.0-inch touchscreen system with audio by Harman, and the very crucial Android Auto, although Apple Car Play gets a miss. In addition, the XZA+ will also get the automatic climate control feature that was seen on the Tigor along with electrically operated ORVMs. That aside no other changes have been made. Under the hood, the Tiago XZ+ comes with the same motors including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.05-litre turbo diesel motor. As of now, its only on the manual trim but Tata Motors might even bring an automatic with this trim to add-value.



While the starting floor price has been set at Rs 5.57 lakh for the XZ+ petrol, the XZ+ dual tone, however, the dual tone will cost a little more at Rs 5.64 lakh. The diesel version of the XZ+ trim costs about Rs 6.31 lakh for a single tone, while the daul tone version will cost about Rs 6.38 lakh. Strategically, this puts, Tata right back in the running with the Santro, top-spec that costs about 5.45 lakh on the floor. The Tata will still maintain its advantage of being more spacious although the Santro still has the crucial rear A/c vent; what the Tiago will have going for it as demand for the Santro skyrockets, will be shorter waiting times.